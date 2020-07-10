Morning Start: Microsoft headquarters is home to the world’s quietest room

Nothing but sunshine on the forecast for the Okanagan/Shuswap this fine Friday morning.

Fun Fact of the day:

It’s nice to have a quiet room to relax and to think, but if you stay in the world’s quietest room long enough, you might start to hear yourself think.

At Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, the “anechoic” chamber is the world’s quietest room; all sound from the surrounding world is blocked out, and background noise registers at -20.35 dBA—approaching the lowest level of sound thought to be mathematically possible.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The B.C. government is appealing a court decision that denied the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses, one of which is located in Kelowna. Read the full story here.

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to give three clubhouses back to Hells Angels chapters https://t.co/A3hO5FYORI — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) July 9, 2020

Video of the day:

In case you’ve never seen a bird carrying a shark before…

Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7 — Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020

READ MORE: Kelowna taxpayers could pay $90K for losses caused by cancelled Memorial Cup

Brendan Shykora

Environment Canada weather