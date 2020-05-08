(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: More phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other time of year

Your morning start for Friday, May 8, 2020

Not everyone will be able to visit with mom in person on this particular Mother’s Day, but Rule 1 of the special holiday is this: a phone call goes a long way.

Fun Fact of the day:

Mother’s Day Sunday is the busiest day of the year for phone calls in the U.S., though in recent years the day after Thanksgiving has challenged for the title. Chats with mom cause phone traffic to spike as much as 37 per cent, to about 122 million calls in total.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s sunny and warm throughout the Shuswap – Okanagan, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend!

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The B.C. health ministry has begun reaching out to thousands of scheduled surgery patients whose procedures have been delayed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A catch-up program is expected to run for the next two years for the 30,000 patients who saw delays or cancellations, plus an estimated 24,000 who would have been added to wait lists since pandemic measures began March 17.

Video of the day:

Who wins in a staring contest: a woodpecker or an owl?

READ MORE: 101-year-old Vancouver Island man to walk 101 laps for charity

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why did you buy that? Unearthing the roots of consumer choices in the pandemic

Just Posted

COVID-19: How Kelowna pharmacists are working around the pandemic

Like many health-care workers, pharmacists have had to make adjustments to how they deliver care

Kelowna loses over 5,000 jobs in April: StatCan

Unemployment rate jumps over two points to 8.1 per cent, highest since May 2016

Kelowna RCMP ask for assistance to identify man

Police want to speak with the man to help with an investigation

Lake Country hosting sidewalk concerts

The district said the concert series will accommodate physical distancing while offering entertainment

Bears are back: Central Okanagan residents urged to safely manage trash

‘If they find your waste, they can make a real mess, but also become food-conditioned’

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Salmon Arm Fair, Shuswap Canada Day events cancelled

Pandemic prompts decision to shelf annual Shuswap community festivities

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Morning Start: More phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other time of year

Your morning start for Friday, May 8, 2020

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Areas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and Southern Gulf Islands will be closed for recreational and commercial salmon fisheries

Multi-unit housing starts up in some parts of Canada in April despite COVID-19

CMHC estimates a 10.8 per cent month-over-month increase in its national seasonally adjusted annual rate

Relationship advice for trying times

Nearly two months of being under what feels like house arrest is… Continue reading

Most Read