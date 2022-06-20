Morning Start: Mr. Potato Head

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you had a great weekend! Let’s get your day in the O-K started!
Fun Fact: Mr. Potato Head was the first toy to be advertised on television! The toy was invented in 1952.
On this day
In 1867, U.S. President Andrew Johnson purchases Alaska.
In 1980, The Blues Brothers is released in theatres.
In 2017, actor Daniel Day-Lewis announces his retirement from acting.
National holidays
Today is National Ice Cream Soda Day, National Take Your Cat to Work Day, National Vanilla Milkshake Day, World Productivity Day, and Bald Eagle Appreciation Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
Trending
Is this mascot the best ever or the worst ever?
Hasbro has just introduced, and this is not a joke, their new nightmarish mascot for NERF brand products named "Murph."
Murph's terrifying catchphrase is "unleash the play in you."
Here is Murph: pic.twitter.com/THZYb02sKY
— Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 17, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Nicole Kidman (54), singer Lionel Richie (73), actor John Goodman (70), and actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse (33).
Have a great Monday everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.