Morning Start: Ogopogo Statue

Your morning start for Monday, Dec. 19

Good morning Okanagan! Six days until Christmas, are you done your shopping yet? Let’s get your day and week started heading into the holiday season.

Fun Fact: Did you know there’s a statue of the Ogopogo in Okanagan Lake?

On this day

In 1891, the Canadian Rugby Union forms.

In 1918, Robert Ripley begins his ‘Believe It or Not’ as a column in the New York Times.

In 1984, Wayne Gretzky becomes the younger player in NHL history (23) to reach 1,000 points.

National holidays

Today is National Hard Candy Day, National Oatmeal Muffin Day, and National Heroes and Heroines Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

“I’m really thankful I get this chance”: Kelowna Rockets captain ready for World Juniors. Learn more here.

Celebrate the longest night of the year at Penticton’s Penhenge on Munson Mountain. Learn more here.

From monster spray to emergency action, Armstrong pharmacist award-winning. Learn more here.

Trending

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is playing like this dad to start this career.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jake Gyllenhall (42), magician Criss Angel (55), Canadian golfer Lorie Kane (58), actress Alyssa Milano (50), model/Wayne’s daughter, Paulina Gretzky (34).

Have a great day and a great week everyone!

