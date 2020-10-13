(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook”

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Good morning, today’s forecast is rain and snow. Yes, you read that right… snow.

Fun Fact of the day: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook.”

That was the case in 2011, according to the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, though that number has likely risen since. “We’ve had instances where they pull up Facebook in the course of a deposition,” divorce lawyer Marian Rosen told ABC News. “Once it’s out there for the world, it’s very difficult … to erase from the past. There are going to be trails that can be followed.”

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Woman returns home after leaving for a walk last night

A Revelstoke family is breathing a sigh of relief after mom returned home after being missing overnight.

Julie Martel suffers from postpartum depression, said her husband Claude Awad in a post to the Revelstoke Community Facebook page that she had gone for a walk around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 and hadn’t returned home.

“She has had suicidal ideations in the recent past and I’m really worried for her safety,” he said.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue starting searching for her on Monday morning, Oct. 12 and a Facebook page was set up by concerned community members looking to coordinate search efforts as well as support the family.

Song of the Day: Foals – Mountain at My Gates

Quiz: How well do you know your classic Halloween horror movies?

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Rescue at Smith Creek trail in West Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets
Next story
Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Just Posted

Crash claims life of 60-year-old Okanagan man, RCMP investigating

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact RCMP

Warriors win 3-2, split two-game set with Silverbacks

Warriors’ Stienberg scored his first goal of the tournament and added an assist in the win

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Snowfall with a total amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected

Morning Start: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook”

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission serves up Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving dinner was enjoyed by the mission’s residents, community members in need

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency

Andrew Wilkinson rolls out party platform before debate

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vernon police dog sniffs out man evading arrest

A 27-year-old Enderby man is in custody, charged with flight from police, possession of stolen property

Five hour ride to North Okanagan high school on one wheel

Vernon high school student completed 41-kilometre unicycle ride to raise funds, awareness

B.C. New Democrats promise renter’s rebate, rent freeze as parties ready for debate

The plan also includes making a cap on rent increases permanent

Most Read