Morning Start: People breathe in 45 pounds of dust throughout their lives

Fun Fact: Over the course of your lifetime, you will breathe in approximately 45 pounds of dust.

In 1857, baseball games are officially nine innings long.

In 1962, The Beatles debut on BBC radio.

In 1968, the news is shown on television in colour (BBC).

In 1996, NBA star Magic Johnson becomes the second basketball player to reach 10,00 career assists.

In 2011, Charlie Sheen is fired from ‘Two and a Half Men’.

In 2016, NFL quarterback Peyton Manning announces his retirement.

In 2016, tennis star Maria Sharapova is suspended for 15 months after a failed drug test.

According to National Today, today is Alexander Graham Bell Day, National Cereal Day, National Flapjack Day, Sock Monkey Day, and National School Breakfast Week.

Vigil held at UBCO for homicide victim. Learn more here.

Penticton woman shares story of Ukrainian family members during local rally. Learn more here.

Vernon realtors collect cans in support of Ukraine. Learn more here.

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Jenna Fischer (48), actor Bryan Cranston (66), actress Laura Prepon (42), actress Rachel Weisz (52), actress Wanda Sykes (58), and actor Peter Sarsgaard (51).

