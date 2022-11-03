Morning Start: Rainbows

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 3

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: You can only see a rainbow when the sun is behind you.

On this day

In 1956, the 1939 movie ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is televised for the first time.

In 1975, Good Morning America premieres.

In 1989, the Minnesota Timberwolves make their NBA debut as a franchise.

In 1994, Sony releases the first Playstation console.

In 2014, the One World Trade Centre opens for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.

National holidays

Today is Give Someone a Dollar Day, Jellyfish Day, National Homemaker Day, National Cashback Day, National Accessory Day, National Sandwich Day, National Housewife Day, and Project Management Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Man charged in month-long Okanagan-wide crime spree is dead. Learn more here.

Friends and family rally around Vernon woman fighting aggressive breast cancer. Learn more here.

Bomb threat locks down Penticton courthouse. Learn more here.

Trending

Now this is clever.

They made a “Scream Mask” squirrel feeder 😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/vZpc8ALaqn — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 31, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with model Kendall Jenner (27), singer Ella Mai (28), Canadian rapper Nav (33), football player Colin Kaepernick (35), and actor Dolph Lundgren (65).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan