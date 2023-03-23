(IslamiCity Photo)

Morning Start: Ramadan

Your morning start for Thursday, March 23

Fun Fact: Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and holy month of fasting, has begun. Ramadan is broadly interpreted as the obligation to refrain between dawn and dusk from food, drink, sexual activity and all forms of immoral behaviour. Islamic tradition states that it was during Ramadan that God revealed to the Prophet Muhammad the Qur’an, Islam’s holy book as a ‘guidance for the people.’

On this day

In 1775, Patrick Henry proclaims “give me liberty or give me death” in speech in favour of Virginian troops joining the US Revolutionary war.

In 1998, James Cameron’s drama Titanic, won 11 Academy Awards, tying the record set by Ben-Hur (1959).

In 2021, The Suez Canal, one of the world’s most heavily-used shipping lanes, was blocked after the mega-freighter Ever Given ran aground. It took six days to move the vessel.

National holidays

Today is Chips and Dips Day, National Chia Day, National Puppy Day, Pakistan Day, Ramadan beginning, World Math Day and Ravenclaw Pride Day.

In case you missed it

Revelstoke Mountain Resort owners purchase $5.5 million property from Okanagan group

Woman’s encounter with nurse at Vernon hospital goes viral

Salmo man arrested in Shuswap RV park after 5-hour standoff

Trending

Fanatics has signed a 10-year deal with the NHL to replace Adidas as the on-ice uniform partner starting in 2024-25. Lets just say that fans… aren’t happy.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share one with NBA players Kyrie Irving (30) and Gordon Hayward (32), rapper Tee Grizzley (28), long-distance runner Mo Farah (39), country singers Brett Young (41) and Brett Eldredge (36), and Formula One driver Alex Albon (26).

Cult of Cold: B.C. barber hoists power of cold-plunges to find empowerment

Fresh eats and drinks at the new Ricco Room opening soon in Kelowna

LynxAir linking Kelowna and Toronto with new route

Go Wild program near Peachland teaches youth to become environmental leaders

Stay off the grass! Kelowna staff reminds public about spring sports field management