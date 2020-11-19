(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Red rain once fell in India

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

Good morning, today is International Men’s Health Day. The forecast in the Central Okanagan is 6 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Fun Fact of the day: Red rain once fell in India

Back on July 25, 2001, “blood-red rain fell over the Kerala district of western India,” according to The Guardian. The strange drops ended up “turning local people’s clothes pink.” Yellow, green, and black rain also fell in other districts in the area, according to The Hindu. It’s believed that the rainwater turned various colors due to the fact that the wind had swept up similarly colored sand before it came down with the rain.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Revelstoke:

In case you missed it:B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

B.C.’s string of record-breaking COVID-19 infections continued Wednesday with 762 additional people diagnosed and 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

The daily cases surpasses the record 717 cases on Tuesday, after more than 600 cases a day added since Friday.

“We have seen a rising number of new cases of COVID-19 across the province and we need to slow this down,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement on the situation Nov. 18. “We need to put the brakes on the virus and doing this requires a sustained effort by all of us.”

New cases continue to be centred on the Fraser Health region, with 481 reported Wednesday, and another 210 in the Vancouver Coastal region. There were 20 new cases on Vancouver Island, 38 in the Interior Health region including the Okanagan and Kootenays, and 13 in Northern Health.

Song of the Day: The Dirty Nil – Doom Boy

Most Read