Dennis Barnes (@WWLTV/Twitter)

Dennis Barnes (@WWLTV/Twitter)

Morning Start: Scholarship world record

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 26

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: A Louisiana high school student, Dennis Barnes, just set a world record by earning more than $9 million in scholarships from 125 post-secondary schools.

He applied to more than 200 schools so there is still a chance he receives more money. Barnes is looking to complete a dual undergraduate degree in computer science and criminal justice and has already started, as he’s been taking classes at Southern University of New Orleans for the last two years on top of going to high school, where he has a cumulative GPA of 4.98.

On this day

In 1912, the first home run is hit at Fenway Park in Boston.

In 1982, singer Rod Stewart is mugged on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

In 1983, the Baltimore Colts select quarterback John Elway first overall in the NFL draft.

In 1986, the world’s worst nuclear disaster: the fourth reactor at Chernobyl explodes, sending active radiation across most of Western Europe.

In 1993, NBC announces Conan O’Brien will replace David Letterman on ‘Late Night’.

In 1995, the MLB season begins after a strike.

In 2018, comedian Bill Cosby is found guilty of sexual assault.

National holidays

Today is Get Organized Day, National Pretzel Day, and National Help a Horse Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Pregnant dog chained up in freezing Kelowna basement now enjoys morning snuggles

Skid Row and Buckcherry head to Penticton in October

Suspect evades Vernon police in stolen truck

Trending

At 33 years old and after more than 1,000 games in the minor leagues, Drew Maggi finally got called to the big leagues for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Channing Tatum (43), actor Kevin James (58), New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (31), actor Tom Welling (46), actress Jordana Brewster (42), actor Jet Li (60), actor Giancarlo Esposito (65), Youtube star Sean Evans (37), and actress Carol Burnett (90).

Have a wonderful day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Moon mission could boost Canadian health-care, climate efforts: Artemis II astronauts
Next story
PODCAST: Authors Grant Lawrence and Bob Williams discuss their new books

Just Posted

Six neighbourhood information sessions in May will help shape the vision for Kelowna’s parks. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Public feedback pursued for Kelowna parks plan

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Power pole cut in half in Kelowna’s Glenmore area

Kelowna’s Caleb Maupin and Phoebe Cseresnyes both took part in their first Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17. They were two of eight people from Kelowna and Vernon to take part in the marathon. (Contributed)
Runners from Kelowna, Vernon experience highs and lows of the Boston Marathon

Dennis Barnes (@WWLTV/Twitter)
Morning Start: Scholarship world record