Morning Start: Scholarship world record

Fun Fact: A Louisiana high school student, Dennis Barnes, just set a world record by earning more than $9 million in scholarships from 125 post-secondary schools.

He applied to more than 200 schools so there is still a chance he receives more money. Barnes is looking to complete a dual undergraduate degree in computer science and criminal justice and has already started, as he’s been taking classes at Southern University of New Orleans for the last two years on top of going to high school, where he has a cumulative GPA of 4.98.

On this day

In 1912, the first home run is hit at Fenway Park in Boston.

In 1982, singer Rod Stewart is mugged on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

In 1983, the Baltimore Colts select quarterback John Elway first overall in the NFL draft.

In 1986, the world’s worst nuclear disaster: the fourth reactor at Chernobyl explodes, sending active radiation across most of Western Europe.

In 1993, NBC announces Conan O’Brien will replace David Letterman on ‘Late Night’.

In 1995, the MLB season begins after a strike.

In 2018, comedian Bill Cosby is found guilty of sexual assault.

National holidays

Today is Get Organized Day, National Pretzel Day, and National Help a Horse Day.

Trending

At 33 years old and after more than 1,000 games in the minor leagues, Drew Maggi finally got called to the big leagues for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It’s been a hell of a journey for Drew Maggi. pic.twitter.com/KPjXxLSj1B — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 23, 2023

Never give up on your dream. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/rRlenZBSZn — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 23, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Channing Tatum (43), actor Kevin James (58), New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (31), actor Tom Welling (46), actress Jordana Brewster (42), actor Jet Li (60), actor Giancarlo Esposito (65), Youtube star Sean Evans (37), and actress Carol Burnett (90).

