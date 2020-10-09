Morning Start: Scientists Believe They’ve Found Fossils from the Day the Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs

Good morning, we made it! It’s Friday!

Fun Fact of the day: Scientists Believe They’ve Found Fossils from the Day the Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs

At a location in Tanis, North Dakota, University of Kansas PhD student Robert DePalma found a “treasure trove” of fossilized freshwater fish, trees, and marine ammonites that appear to be from the day an asteroid hit the Earth.

In case you missed it: Armed Kelowna man arrested in tactical RCMP takedown

A wanted suspect has been arrested by a tactical Kelowna RCMP team after allegedly pointing a firearm at two people.

Tactical RCMP members worked with plainclothes officers to arrest the suspect yesterday (Oct. 7) evening, a man believed by RCMP to be responsible for a series of violent interactions in recent months, in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

On Oct. 4, the Kelowna man allegedly pointed a firearm at two victims, before fleeing the area. He could not be located.

Police then learned that previously on April 22, the suspect allegedly pointed the firearm at them and threatened them the first time.

The 43-year-old was successfully arrested in Kelowna yesterday, and faces numerous criminal charges. He is in custody, and expected to appear in court today (Oct. 8).

Song of the Day: Dominic Fike – Why

Quiz: How well do you know your classic Halloween horror movies?

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Kelowna dog, owner throw 10th birthday party to raise funds for BC SPCA

