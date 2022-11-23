Every newborn baby in Scotland gets a baby box. (Photo - @edinnews/Twitter)

Morning Start: Scotland’s baby boxes

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 23

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Did you know every newborn baby in Scotland gets a ‘baby box’ from the government?

@vanessakanbi Scotlands free baby boy including a bed! #babybox #babyboxscotland #scotlandbabybox #fyp #viral

On this day

In 1889, the first jukebox is used.

In 1963, British sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who’ premieres.

In 1988, Wayne Gretzky scores his 600th career goal.

In 1990, author Roald Dahl dies at 74.

In 2004, online video game ‘World of Warcraft’ is released.

National holidays

Today is Eat a Cranberry Day, National Cashew Day, National Jukebox Day, National Espresso Day, and Thankful for my Dog Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Trending

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver threw the football in celebration for a touchdown on Monday night without watching where he was throwing the ball.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with pop singer Miley Cyrus (30), reality star Snooki (35), and comedian Chris Hardwick (51).

Have a great Wednesday!

celebrity birthdays

