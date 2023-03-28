(Iowa City Press-Citizen Photo)

Morning Start: Scraunched

Your morning start for Tuesday, March 28

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you all have a great Tuesday.

Fun Fact: The longest one-syllable word in the English language is scraunched. Some think that squirreled could be included, but squirrel is intended to be pronounced as two syllables (squir-rel) according to most dictionaries.

On this day

In 1794, the Louvre opens to the public.

In 1930, Turkish cities Constantinople and Angora change their names to Istanbul and Ankara.

In 1972, Wilt Chamberlain plays his last pro basketball game.

National holidays

Today is National Hot Tub Day, National Amber Day, National Something On a Stick Day, National Weed Appreciation Day, Respect Your Cats Day and Virtual Advocacy Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Pen

In Revelstoke

Revy

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Trending

Caitlin Clark, the junior guard from the Iowa Hawkeyes, notched the first ever 40-point triple-double in an NCAA tournament game, as her team clinched a spot in the Final Four with a 97-83 victory over the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday night.

Celebrity Birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share one with singer/actress Lady Gaga (36), actor Vince Vaughn (52) and New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr (31),

Have a great Tuesday!

