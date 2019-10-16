Morning Start: Should you actually shake a Polaroid photo?

On this mild autumn day we’re looking at a successful long weekend of advanced polling, and also debunking a myth perpetuated by a 2004 hit single.

Fun Fact of the day:

When OutKast released its number-one hit Hey Ya in 2004, the Atlanta-based hip hop duo may have done more harm than good for those who value well-cared-for Polaroids.

The song’s famous refrain is a call to “shake it like a Polaroid picture,” but Polaroid followed the song’s release with a bit of clarification on its website. The company said that while shaking photos once helped them to dry, modern Polaroid film dries behind a clear plastic window and therefore never touches the air. That means shaking or waving has no effect, and can in fact just cause damage to the image.

There are many wise words in the lyrical catalogue of André 3000 and Big Boi, but it’s better not to take these ones literally.

🎶Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

We’re in for a “rather mild” winter in B.C. this year according to a seasonal forecast released by AccuWeather. Wednesday is looking reasonably in line with that prediction, with temperatures hovering around 15 C in the Okanagan.

In Case You Missed It (ICYMI):

Advance polling for the federal election saw a good turnout over the Thanksgiving weekend. Some 4.7 million people turned out to vote ahead of the Oct. 21 election, a jump of about 29 per cent from the 2015 general election.

B.C. polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST on election day. To find more information on electoral districts, candidates and polling places, visit Elections Canada’s Voter Information Service.

Video of the day:

Kudos to these dogs who have found a truly economical way of getting around.

