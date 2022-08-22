Morning Start: Sleeping Sea Otters

Your morning start for Monday, August 22

Good morning Okanagan! Sorry there was no morning start on Friday but here’s one to get your week started!

Fun Fact: Sea otters hold hands when sleeping so they don’t drift away from each other.

On this day

In 1901, the Cadillac Motor Company is founded.

In 2007, the Texas Rangers score the most runs ever in a game in the modern era, beating Baltimore 30-3.

National holidays

Today is National Tooth Fairy Day, National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day, World Plant Milk Week, and National Pecan Torte Day.

In case you missed it

West Kelowna Warriors to honour late alumni Dhaliwal. Learn more here.

Parking a contentious issue for proposed 3-storey apartment building in Penticton. Learn more here.

Police cruisers crushed by tree in Vernon. Learn more here.

Trending

Even as an adult, a slide can be a dream, but you still have to be careful.

99% of movies don't have a better ending than this 😂 pic.twitter.com/YXaMhPPfVc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2022

On top of a broken wrist, he also fractured six ribs.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Dua Lipa (27), television show host James Corden (44), and actress Kristen Wigg (49).

Have a great Monday everyone!

