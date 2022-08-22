Morning Start: Sleeping Sea Otters

Good morning Okanagan! Sorry there was no morning start on Friday but here’s one to get your week started!
Fun Fact: Sea otters hold hands when sleeping so they don’t drift away from each other.
On this day
In 1901, the Cadillac Motor Company is founded.
In 2007, the Texas Rangers score the most runs ever in a game in the modern era, beating Baltimore 30-3.
National holidays
Today is National Tooth Fairy Day, National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day, World Plant Milk Week, and National Pecan Torte Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
West Kelowna Warriors to honour late alumni Dhaliwal. Learn more here.
Parking a contentious issue for proposed 3-storey apartment building in Penticton. Learn more here.
Police cruisers crushed by tree in Vernon. Learn more here.
Trending
Even as an adult, a slide can be a dream, but you still have to be careful.
99% of movies don't have a better ending than this 😂 pic.twitter.com/YXaMhPPfVc
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2022
On top of a broken wrist, he also fractured six ribs.
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Dua Lipa (27), television show host James Corden (44), and actress Kristen Wigg (49).
Have a great Monday everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.