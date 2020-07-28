(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Some People Feel Nothing Toward Music

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Good morning, a heat warning is still in effect for the Okanagan Valley all week. Drink water, find some shade and be safe.

Song of the Day: Drinking in L.A. – Bran Van 3000

Per the results of one study conducted at the University of Barcelona, 5 percent of participants did not feel any emotion whatsoever—didn’t feel any chills or want to tap their feet—when listening to music. Before you start calling these study subjects monsters, know that they’re totally normal in other ways: they received pleasure from other things, like food and sex, and had no other evident psychological issues. These were happy, healthy college students who just naturally did not care for any kind of music.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: COVID-19 exposure notification issued for Liquid Zoo in Kelowna

Another business is being identified as a location in Kelowna where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Those who visited the Liquid Zoo at 274 Lawrence Avenue, from July 15 to 18 are asked to self-monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Interior Health (IH) made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon (July 28) and added that health contact tracing is underway where possible. The health authority is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

Video of the day:

Hockey is back on Saturday, Aug. 1. and McDavid is looking better than ever!

READ MORE:Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Environment Canada weather

