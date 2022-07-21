Morning Start: Sports teams that don’t end in ‘S’

Good morning Okanagan! Wish you could go back to bed, don’t you? Well it’s okay, we’re here to get your morning started!

Fun Fact: Out of the four biggest sports leagues (MLB, NHL, NBA, NFL), only 10 team names DON’T end with an ‘S’. Can you name them?

Answers are at the bottom.

On this day

In 1853, New York Legislature decides to put aside more than 750 acres of land on Manhattan Island, creating Central Park.

In 1987, Guns N’ Roses releases their debut album ‘Appetite for Destruction’.

In 2007, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’, the final book of the franchise, is released.

In 2014, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ premieres.

National holidays

Today is National Be Someone Day, Legal Drinking Age Day, Invite an Alien to Live with You Day, National Junk Food Day, and Take a Monkey to Lunch Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Marine rescue after CPR performed at Okanagan Lake beach. Learn more here.

Sexual assault charges against Vernon doctor. Learn more here.

Penticton doctor enters first ever triathlon and wins. Learn more here.

Trending

After the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday night, this kid got to fulfill his Grandpa’s dream.

Try not to cry as you watch a young Clayton Kershaw fan tell the story of his grandfather, who died of brain cancer and how he always wanted to meet the #Dodgers ace. I’m not crying, you’re crying. 😢😭 #AllStarGame #AlwaysLA pic.twitter.com/HdwTv3EUSR — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 20, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Robin Williams (would’ve been 72), folk singer Cat Stevens (74), and actor Jon Lovitz (65).

It’s almost the weekend! Have a great day everyone!

Answers:

MLB: Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox

NHL: Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning

NBA: Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz

NFL: None

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan