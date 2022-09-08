(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Standing is good for your health

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 8

Happy Thursday! One step closer to the weekend after a short week!

Fun Fact

Get up from your desk! Standing at work for three hours a day is said to be the equivalent of running ten marathons in a year.

On this day

In 1504, Michelangelo’s ‘David’ statue is revealed to the public.

In 1943, Italy officially surrenders to the Allies.

In1986, The Oprah Winfrey show is broadcast nationally for the first time.

National holidays

Today is Actor’s Day, Are You Okay Day, International Literacy Day, National David Day, National Dog Walker Appreciation Day, National Iguana Awareness Day, and Native Women’s Equal Pay Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Revelstoke

In Revelstoke

Penticton

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson has been taken into custody Learn more here.

Contaminants have been found at the old Tolko site in Kelowna. Learn more here.

Average home prices in the Central Okanagan remain over $1 million. Learn more here.

Trending

Yum!!

@emilylfigueroa Reply to @.raindroops 🍓x🧋 #strawberry #strawberryboba #strawberrymilk #foodontiktok #boba #bubbletea

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with late actor Peter Sellers (would have been 97), actor Martin Freeman (51), singer Pink (43), Canadian freestyle skiier and two-time Olympic gold medalist Alex Bilodeau (35), singer Wiz Khalifa (33), and late DJ Avicii (would have been 33).

Have a great day everyone!

KelownaOkanagan

Pop-up banner image