Morning start: Summer sun gets hit with a week of showers in the Okanagan

Today’s fun fact, weather, and video of the day for Monday, Sept. 9.

The wet and soggy weekend continues into the start of the week. Here’s what you need to know to get your week started:

Fun Fact of the day:

Ever curious why the keyboard keys aren’t in alphabetical order?

Watch me type!!!! The sound?!?!?;!; and the bell???? Omg I'm in heaven 😄💜 #typewriter pic.twitter.com/IpiG2d3bej — Meph⚓ (@UnitedsFreak) September 8, 2019

Well, it actually dates back to the time of manual typewrites: When first invented, the keys were actually placed in such an order, but when people typed too fast the mechanical arms attached to each key would become tangled. Instead of advancing the machine, inventors tangled up the key order to slow down typers. So don’t worry, it’s not you.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s time to bring back out the rain jacket and boots as this week is expected to keep overcast with showers.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A Kamloops man was arrested for firing a paintball gun at moving vehicles and threatening people with it, RCMP announced over the weekend. Read about that story here.

Video of the day:

Can you say awkward???

Bit of an awkward moment as a Drone captures a man sunbathing on a wind turbine pic.twitter.com/I8kCMWKwrb — The Human Experience (@thehumanxp) September 9, 2019

