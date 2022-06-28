(PIxabay)

(PIxabay)

Morning Start: Sunsets on Mars are blue

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 28

Good morning! Let’s get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: Sunsets on Mars are blue.

On this day

In 1981, Canadian legend Terry Fox dies of cancer at age 22.

In 2013, Canadian sportscasters Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole host their final episode of Sportscentre before leaving for the United States.

In 2017, ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ premieres in theatres.

National holidays

Today is National Insurance Awareness Day, National Alaska Day, National Logistics Day, and National Tapioca Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Body of missing Calgary man found in Okanagan Lake. Read more here.

Mayor calls attack and shots fired at visitors to Penticton ‘deeply disturbing’. Read more here.

Sicamous RCMP say vehicle clocked going 205 km/h on Highway 1. Read more here.

Trending

This mom is teaching the kids young.

@dayane.bord #fyp🥰😅🤣 #dayanebord #virale #perte #fypシ #bambino🥰😍😅 #fypシ #fypシ ♬ original sound – dayane.bord

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Kathy Bates (74), entrepreneur Elon Musk (51), director Mel Brooks (95), actor John Cusack (56), and football Hall of Famer John Elway (62).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Bowser plans birthday celebration for Mike, B.C.’s famous bartending dog

Just Posted

One man arrested. (Roxanne MacIntosh/ Kelowna Capital News)
Man reported to have a gun causes large police response in Kelowna

(Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)
Fundraiser set up for family of deceased Kelowna woman found near Mission Creek

(Environment Canada)
Severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan-Shuswap

(PIxabay)
Morning Start: Sunsets on Mars are blue