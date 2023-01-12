(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Morning Start: Sword fighting in the Okanagan

Your morning start for Thursday, Jan. 12

Good morning OK! Let’s your morning start!

Fun Fact: Did you know you can take sword fighting classes in the Okanagan?

On this day

In 1896, the first x-ray photo is taken in the United States.

In 1969, the New York Jets win Super Bowl III.

In 1971, ‘All in the Family’ premieres.

In 1975, the Pittsburgh Steelers win Super Bowl IX.

In 1993, Mario Lemieux announces he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In 1995, the OJ Simpson murder trial begins in L.A.

In 2001, Disney Channel premieres ‘Lizzie McGuire’.

In 2006, the New York Rangers retire Mark Messier’s number 11.

In 2010, an earthquake in Haiti kills more than 160,000 people.

National holidays

Today is National Hot Tea Day, Kiss a Ginger Day, National Curried Chicken Day, National Pharmacist Day, National Kettlebell Day, National Youth Day, and Stick to your New Year’s Resolution Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Okanagan College caught in cyberattack. Learn more here.

Trial underway for former Interior Health top doc charged with sex crimes against child. Learn more here.

2022 was Penticton’s third-biggest year for construction. Learn more here.

Trending

This Arizona Cardinals player knows nothing about hockey.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Zayn Malik (30), Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos (59), radio host Howard Stern (69), actress Kirstie Alley (would’ve been 72), metal singer Rob Zombie (58), actress Issa Rae (38), singer Ella Henderson (27), and NHL player Tim Horton (would’ve been 93).

Have a wonderful day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Girl Guides of Canada pick ‘Embers’ as new name for group ages seven and eight

Just Posted

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Baron Road in Kelowna on Thursday morning, Jan. 12 (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Early morning crash close to Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna

Administrative office for Central Okanagan Public Schools located in Kelowna. (File photo)
Central Okanagan trustees preserve public input at board meetings

Crash at Harvey. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Car crashes into light standard on Cooper in Kelowna

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Morning Start: Sword fighting in the Okanagan