Morning Start: Tarantulas can keep small frogs as pets

Fun Fact: Tarantulas sometimes keep small frogs as pets! The two help each other out in many ways.

On this day

In 1976, the CN Tower in Toronto opens.

In 1980, the ‘David Letterman Show’ premiers on NBC as a daytime show.

In 1989, ‘Batman’ starring Jack Nicholson premieres.

National holidays

Today is National Hydration Day, National Pink Day, National Porridge Day, National Typewriter Day, and Women in Engineering Day.

In case you missed it

Westbank First Nation issues water quality advisory for some customers. Learn more here.

Hot weather statement issued for Okanagan. Learn more here.

Vancouver Canucks ‘honoured’ to bring Young Stars Classic back to Penticton. Learn more here.

Trending

Charles Barkley joining the Sportsnet broadcast during game three of the Stanley Cup finals the other night was perfect.

Charles Barkley is right… Your hair is freaking awesome and you do look like the Canadian version of Tom Brady, @SNkylebukauskas. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zL7jJBi8uC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 21, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Jason Mraz (45), television show host Randy Jackson (66), actress Melissa Rauch (42), actor Joel Edgerton (48), and singer KT Tunstall (47).

