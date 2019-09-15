Morning Start: Terry Fox Run Day inspiring despite the weather

Fun fact of the day:

As many communities get ready for their annual Terry Fox runs it is a good chance to look back at what the inspiring young man achieved in life and what the foundation that bears his name has done since. Fox lost most of his right leg to bone cancer in 1977 and then embarked on his Marathon of Hope, a cross-Canada run three years later. Covering close to 42 kilometres a day, Fox ran 5,373 km in 143 days before news that cancer had spread to his lungs cut the run short. Following his death in 1981 at the age of 22, the Terry Fox Foundation continued his mission of raising money for cancer research. To date it has raised over $750 Million.

It's Terry Fox Run Day! So much love and hope will be shared across the country today in Terry's honour, we can never thank you enough for your support. Now go have fun! We encourage you all to post your photos and tag #TerryFoxRun, we can't wait to see all your smiling faces 🙂 pic.twitter.com/93bMRlaQZj — TerryFoxFoundation (@TerryFoxCanada) September 15, 2019

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna: Periods of rain are expected throughout the day with a total of five to 10 mm falling. Rainfall will continue late into the evening before overnight weather becomes mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

In Vernon: Residents can expect periods of rain throughout the day and late into the evening. The daytime high will be 17C and five to 10 mm of rain is forecast.

In Salmon Arm: The rain is already falling in Salmon Arm with 10 mm expected to accumulate during the day. The rain will stop at around midnight with a 40 per cent chance of some more scattered showers in the early morning hours. Daytime high of 16C

In Penticton: Periods of rain will drop 5-10 mm of precipitation on Penticton before ending late in the evening, giving way to a partly-cloudy night with a 30 per cent chance of showers resuming. The daytime high will be 19C

In case you missed it:

Penticton’s Fire chief Larry Watkinson and disaster recovery dog Sammy are back from helping provide relief to the Hurricane-ravaged Bahamas. Read More here.

Video of the day:

Mars and Jupiter, a pair of guinea pigs are looking for their forever home at the Chilliwack SPCA.