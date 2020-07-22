(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: That fish is probably labeled wrong

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Good morning, today’s forecast is nothing short of spectacular, once again.

Fun Fact of the day: That Fish is Probably Labeled Wrong

That salmon is probably not salmon. Researchers estimate that about one-third of all fish sold in restaurants and grocery stores is mislabeled—often to deliberately mislead consumers and get them to buy more expensive fish (getting tilapia while paying red snapper prices). Snapper was found to be mislabeled 87 percent of the time, tuna was mislabeled 59 percent. It’s far too common an occurrence to be a fluke.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: As COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna top 70, those possibly exposed denied testing

Concerned Kelowna residents who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are having a hard time getting tested.

This comes despite advice from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry telling those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to monitor themselves for symptoms, and if they’re concerned, to get tested — even if they’re not sure they have symptoms.

A number of Kelownians who were close to the city’s recent coronavirus exposures have reached out to the Kelowna Capital News claiming they were denied testing due to their lack of symptoms.

As of Tuesday, July 21, Interior Health has identified more than 70 test-positive cases of the virus related to the Kelowna exposures compared “over 60” the day previous. Six employees at Kelowna General Hospital also tested positive over the weekend, but no further cases among hospital staff have been reported

Video of the day:

Where does the truth lie with President Trump?

READ MORE:Second ride-sharing company comes to Kelowna

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that
Next story
Livestreams, meal deliveries and ‘zoombombs’: How to hold a virtual wedding

Just Posted

900-pound canoe carved by Westbank First Nations youth

The carving started after a blessing ceremony

Morning Start: That fish is probably labeled wrong

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

As COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna top 70, those possibly exposed denied testing

Interior Health will only test those with symptoms, though the threshold is very low, says medical health officer Dr. Susan Pollock

Second ride-sharing company comes to Kelowna

Ride-hailing service Kabu will start offering services on August 1

Westbank First Nation responds to recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

WFN’s CAO Pat Fosbery said they are concerned, but will follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s directions

B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

Province announces annual funding as part of Budget 2020

Abbotsford officer dies of his injuries following assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young was assaulted on July 13 on Baker Street

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

A 7.4 earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

Crime in Penticton significantly down compared to same time last year

RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter spoke to City of Penticton council on Tuesday, July 21

Seven tourists reunited after tangling tubes on Penticton channel, becoming separated

Two individuals thought to be trapped underwater had simply broken free and floated downstream

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo

Rope team’s slimmest crew member climbs down 18 metres to harness pet

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Judge to decide if accused Salmon Arm church shooter not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks

Michelaine Lahaie says she has yet to hear from Brenda Lucki in response to

Most Read