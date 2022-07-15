(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: The cat’s meow

Your morning start for Friday, July 15

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Friday started!

Fun Fact: Adult cats only meow at humans, not other cats.

On this day

In 1870, Manitoba becomes the fifth Canadian province/territory.

In 1870, the Northwest Territories and Hudson’s Bay are transferred to Canada.

In 1916, Boeing is founded in Seattle, Washington.

In 1988, ‘Die Hard’ is released in theatres.

In 2005, ‘Wedding Crashers’ is released in theatres.

In 2009, ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ is released in theatres.

In 2016, ‘Stranger Things’ debuts on Netflix.

National holidays

Today is Celebration of the Horse Day, National Be a Dork Day, National Gummy Worm Day, National Give Something Away Day, National Respect Canada Day, National Pet Fire Safety Day, and Orange Chicken Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna rent prices drop for July. Learn more here.

Gas prices drop below $2/litre in Vernon. Learn more here.

Penticton City Hall elevator may not be fixed for a while. Learn more here.

Trending

The PGA’s social media manager got hit by Rory McIlory’s tee shot at the first day of The Open on Thursday.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with comedian Gabriel Iglasias (46), actor Forest Whittaker (61), and actress Diane Kruger (46).

Have a fantastic weekend everyone! Keep cool on these warm days!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Death by objects falling from space could be more likely than people realize
Next story
5-letter word for fun? Hasbro, NYT create Wordle board game

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of apartment complex planned for 2471 Auburn Road. (Photo/David Eaton Architect)
Major residential project proposed near West Kelowna elementary school

Tom Groat has declared his intention to run for West Kelowna council. (Photo/tomgroat2022.com)
From classroom to council: former teacher seeks seat at West Kelowna city hall

West Kelowna councillor Doug Findlater is against extended benefits being part of council’s compensation package. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)
West Kelowna councillor balks at benefits package for ‘honour to serve’

(Screenshot/Youtube)
Team B.C. stomps New Brunswick in U-18 football in Kelowna