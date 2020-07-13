(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The goose was the first bird to be domesticated by man

Your morning start for Monday, July 13, 2020

Nothing but sunshine on the forecast for the Okanagan/Shuswap this fine Monday.

An ancient story tells how a flock of white geese raised the alarm when Rome was attacked by the Gauls, and thus saved the city.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: COSAR and Kelowna RCMP rescue couple lost at James Lake

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and Kelowna RCMP helped rescue a couple from Langley that had driven out to Langley to explore the James Lake area on Saturday, July 11.

According to COSAR, the two people exited their vehicle in Langley and decided to take a short walk down a trail. Upon their return to their vehicle, they took a wrong path and got lost. Realizing they made a mistake, they called 911 for help.

The RCMP then contacted COSAR which responded with 15 team members, ATV’s and a UTV. The RCMP helicopter was also dispatched.

Video of the day:

Pooch power!

