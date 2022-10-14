Morning Start: The NHL ‘X’ man

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 14

Good morning and happy Friday Okanagan! You can taste the weekend! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Montreal Canadiens rookie defenceman Arber Xhekaj is the first player in NHL history whose last name starts with an X.

On this day

In 1926, ‘Winnie the Pooh’ (book) is released.

In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. wins the Nobel Prize.

In 1977, singer Bing Crosby dies at age 74.

In 1979, Wayne Gretzky scores his first goal in the NHL.

In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays advance to the World Series after beating the Oakland A’s.

In 2003, Chicago Cubs fan Steve Bartman interferes with a foul ball, leads to the Cubs giving up eight runs in the inning.

In 2007, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ premieres.

National holidays

Today is National Dessert Day, National I Love You Day, World Egg Day, and Vet Nurse Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Scoot for free on election day in Kelowna. Learn more here.

Guard established around grassfire on Penticton Indian Band land. Learn more here.

Osoyoos man arrested after stealing election signs. Learn more here.

Trending

The kid is awesome! He just wanted his ball back.

This kid was on a mission 😂 @BRWalkoff (via bratdira/TT) pic.twitter.com/CsLkk8Ogfx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 13, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Usher (44), sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith (55), comedian Jay Pharoah (35), fashion designer Ralph Lauren (83), and George Floyd (would’ve been 49).

Get out and vote tomorrow! Have a great weekend everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan