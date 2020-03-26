(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The polio vaccine was announced 67 years ago today

Your morning start for Thursday, March 26, 2020

On this day 67 years ago, a life-saving vaccine was announced over national airwaves.

Fun Fact of the day:

On March 26, 1953, American medical researcher Dr. Jonas Salk appeared on CBS national radio to announce he had successfully tested a vaccine against the crippling disease of polio. His promise to eradicate the disease made him a household name.

The year before had been an epidemic year for polio, with 58,000 new cases and 3,000 deaths in the United States.

The disease that attacks the nervous system had affected humanity throughout recorded history since the virus is easily transmitted. But thanks to medical experts like Salk it’s a disease we don’t have to worry about. In 2019 there were 175 diagnosed cases of wild polio virus – a 99.95 per cent decrease from when eradication efforts began.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The sun is out to start the day but with increasing cloudiness this morning, and a 30 per cent chance of rain tonight.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A lot happens on a daily basis concerning COVID-19. Yesterday, the U.S. senate unanimously passed a $2 trillion economic package, Alaska Airlines reduced their flights by 70 per cent, Trinidad had its first COVID-19 fatality and more.

Video of the day:

Staying home isn’t hard, you just have to get as comfortable as these two!

READ MORE: High demand for plexiglass as Shuswap businesses seek to protect public, staff

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Environment Canada weather

