Morning Start: The Scottish have 421 words for snow

Your morning start for Thursday, March 12, 2020

There’s a chance we’ll see more snowflakes in the Shuswap and Okanagan this afternoon, and as we deal with the last traces of winter before a sunny weekend, there aren’t enough ways to say goodbye to the snow. Unless, of course, you’re Scottish.

Fun Fact of the day:

The Historical Thesaurus of Scots was launched in 2015 and includes every word in the Scots language from the earliest records to the current day.

The academics behind the thesaurus claimed to have found 421 words for snow.

Some examples include feefle (to swirl), flindrikin (a light snow shower), spitters (small drops or flakes of wind-driven snow) and snaw-pouther (fine driving snow)

The next time you see the white stuff coming down, at least you’ll have plenty of new ways to describe it.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain in the Shuswap and Okanagan this afternoon. In Vernon the snow has arrived early.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

B.C. health officials confirmed seven more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Three of those cases relate to travel to Egypt, and include the first case on Vancouver Island.

Video of the day:

All dog owners know this feeling!

READ MORE: Tom Hanks and his wife test positive for coronavirus

Just Posted

Three vehicles collide on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Icy highways and snowfall believed to be a factor; no apparent injuries at this time

Firefighters respond to balcony fire in Kelowna

The incident occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday morning

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happens today in Kelowna

Come on down to Rutland Soccer Dome, behind the Rutland YMCA, 705 Dodd Rd

Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

UPDATE: Red light runner allegedly caused Kelowna accident

Accident happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Pandosy and Harvey Avenue

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau on child welfare, UNDRIP

The leaders plan to raise a number of issues, including the UN declaration

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

The drop in Toronto and on U.S. markets was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading

Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

The 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus

PET OF THE WEEK: Amii wants her own quiet castle

Cat at Critteraid in search of a forever home

