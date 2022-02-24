Morning start: The Statue of Liberty was a lighthouse

Your morning start for Thursday, February 24th

Happy Thursday! Are we through these cold temperatures yet? Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: The Statue of Liberty was used as a lighthouse.

Given to America as a gift by France, the statue operated as a lighthouse from 1886 to 1901. The statue could be seen by ships 24 miles away. It closed down because of the operational costs.

On this day

In 1980, team USA wins the gold medal over Sweden at the Lake Placid Winter Olympic Games.

In 1981, Prince Charles announces his engagement to Lady Diana Spencer.

In 1982, Wayne Gretzky sets an NHL record, scoring his 78th goal of the season. He would finish the season with 92 goals.

In 1987, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar records his 36,000th career point.

In 1987, radio/TV show host Larry King suffers a heart attack.

In 1989, a 150 million year fossil old dinosaur egg with a fossilized dinosaur embryo in it was found in Utah.

In 1998, singer Elton John is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

In 2002, Canada beats U.S.A 5-2 to win the gold medal at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.

In 2008, Fidel Castro retires as the President of Cuba because of health issues.

In 2020, ex-movie producer Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of rape and other sexual acts.

In 2020, a memorial service is held at Staples Center for Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Chili Day, National Tortilla Chip Day, National Toast Day, and World Bartender Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel redoes reno. Learn more here.

Lifting of COVID-19 restrictions welcomed by Vernon chamber. Learn more here.

Candlelight vigil for Okanagan Falls mom and daughter killed in crash. Learn more here.

Trending

Have you met Hank the Tank yet?

A black bear known as Hank the Tank has broken into more than two dozen California homes since July, officials say. Paintballs, bean bags, sirens and Tasers cannot keep the 500-pound animal from seeking leftover pizza and other food. https://t.co/um5y7p2B1L pic.twitter.com/ZlmmzqUVtB — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 21, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs (would’ve been 67), boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (45), actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (31), and actor Daniel Kaluuya (33).

Have a great Friday Jr.!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan