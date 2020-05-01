(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Tomatoes were once the most feared fruit in Europe

Your morning start for Friday, May 1st, 2020.

If you think people are weird or crazy for disliking tomatoes, give them a break.

Fun Fact of the day: Why were tomatoes the most feared fruit in eighteenth-century Europe?

Plot twist: Tomatoes weren’t poisonous, the plates of the 1700s era were. At the time, plates were made of Pewter. For the most part, Pewter is a material made of tin and lead. It was mostly used to make tankards, jewelry, various ornamental items and plates. But, how does the plate cause lead poisoning? The tin and lead in the pewter plates would get broken down by the acidity of a tomato leading to the consumer to ingest deadly amounts of broken-down lead.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada?

Is it Summer yet?

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The federal government has announced it will be banning 1,500 types of assault-style rifles, including the type used in the 1989 mass shooting in Montreal. Read more here.

Video of the day:

Did you know Sulfurhexafluoride can be poured like water to extinguish dozens of candles?

READ MORE: Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

Environment Canada weather

