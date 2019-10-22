(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Trudeau and the Liberals stay in power with minority government

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

Conservative candidate Tracy Gray is your new Kelowna-Lake Country MP after beating Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr during Monday’s federal election.

Fun Fact of the day:

The lead singer of the Offspring started attending school to achieve a doctorate in molecular biology while still in the band. He graduated in May 2017.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

Conservative Tracy Gray will be heading to Ottawa to represent Kelowna-Lake Country after beating Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr during Monday’s election. Read the story here.

Don’t mess with Ryan Getzlaf….

