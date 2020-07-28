(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The Stanley Cup has been around longer than the NHL

Your morning start for Tuesday July 28, 2020

Good morning, a heat warning is in effect for the Okanagan Valley all week. Drink water, find some shade and be safe.

Fun Fact of the day: The Stanley Cup has been around longer than the NHL

The Stanley Cup was created in 1893, while the NHL was established in 1917 — quick math says that’s a 24-year difference. The Stanley Cup was named after Canadian Governor General Lord Stanley of Preston, who donated the trophy. The trophy at the time was only seven inches high.

The NHL returns to action on Aug. 1, 2020.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

While the province is recording 81 new cases of COVID-19 in the B.C. since Friday, Interior Health (IH) is confirming four new cases over the same period related to the Kelowna cluster.

In the IH region, there are currently 78 cases in individuals currently linked to the Kelowna cluster.

Cases from other jurisdictions remain at 12 — five in Vancouver Coastal and seven in Fraser Health.

The total cases associated with the cluster is now 90 and investigations into recent cases are ongoing.

There are no new cases at Kelowna General Hospital or at Krazy Cherry Fruit Co in Oliver.

Between July 10 and July 23, health officials identified COVID-19 in 107 Okanagan residents — most of those diagnoses coming in the second half of the two-week period.

Video of the day:

Teamwork makes the dream work.

READ MORE:Virus exposure on YLW flight

Environment Canada weather

