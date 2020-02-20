(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Want your plants to grow faster? Play them music

Your morning start for Thursday, February 20, 2020

Garden not growing fast enough? Maybe it just needs some sonic inspiration…

Fun Fact of the day:

It may seem strange, but a number of studies over the years have suggested that music can help plants grow faster. This is said to be because the vibrations from sound waves stimulate certain growth factors in plants.

What sort of music do plants like best? As it turns out, they’re not too picky. Any sound, whether musical or non-musical, will have the same effect. But that doesn’t mean you can’t treat your favourite succulent to some of your favourite tunes!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Sun is in the forecast throughout the Shuswap and Okanagan. In Vernon an air quality advisory is in effect due to an abundance of road dust.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Darrien McWatters has always had hockey in her life, but when she decided to become the person on the outside that she was on the inside two years ago, she saw how much the sport would become a part of her identity.

Video of the day:

How long did it take to teach him this, I wonder?

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service
Next story
PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

Just Posted

Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Okanagan athletes aged 14 to 25 can test their skills in front of Olympic officials Feb. 29

Mental health disorders, suicide on the rise among Okanagan students

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

UBC Okanagan researches health benefits of levitating blood

Floating human plasma helps researchers detect diseases like opioid addiction

Okanagan youth drink, smoke and have sex more than anywhere else in B.C.

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

Okanagan spring concert guide

A look at the top acts performing in the Okanagan from Feb. 18. to June. 21.

Swinging with the Stars: Team Crimson

Swinging with the Stars raises funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

This year’s theme is the letter ‘N,’ and 13 German shephards must be named

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

Okanagan Towns: Here’s your slingshot, go for it

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about sustainability and environment

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Sentenced for stealing pricey ring from Salmon Arm pawn shop

Accused vows to change criminal history through beating addictions

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

Morning Start: Want your plants to grow faster? Play them music

Your morning start for Thursday, February 20, 2020

Most Read