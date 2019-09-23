Morning Start: What percentage of the world is left-handed?

The sunny days of summer are over as today marks the first day of fall.

Fun Fact of the day

What percentage of the world is left-handed?

Left-handedness is less common than right-handedness. Left-handed people are more skillful with their left hands when performing tasks. Studies suggest that approximately 10% of the world population is left-handed. Mixed-handedness is the change of hand preference between tasks.

Nothing will ever beat this legendary left handed guitar player #JimiHendrix one of my inspirations to play guitar and be proud of being a lefty guitar player. 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼 https://t.co/uZtBdaQRkj — Momoy Mondoñedo (@TheGentleMoy) September 20, 2019

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

A look at the weather for Sept. 23. 2019, in Kelowna. pic.twitter.com/6nBVj4ClqT — Daniel Taylor (@NiftyMittens14) September 23, 2019

In Vernon:

A look at the weather in Vernon for Sept. 23. 2019. pic.twitter.com/xOcsRiFttM — Daniel Taylor (@NiftyMittens14) September 23, 2019

In Salmon Arm:

A look at the weather in Salmon Arm for Sept. 23. 2019. pic.twitter.com/yjD8olyi9p — Daniel Taylor (@NiftyMittens14) September 23, 2019

In Penticton:

A look at the weather in Penticton for Sept. 23. 2019. pic.twitter.com/pg7pi5LNpV — Daniel Taylor (@NiftyMittens14) September 23, 2019

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Video: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Video of the day:

Wow truly nature's miracle😍 pic.twitter.com/z5z9mizWLZ — Nature Is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGCREATION) September 22, 2019

