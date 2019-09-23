(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: What percentage of the world is left-handed?

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 23.

The sunny days of summer are over as today marks the first day of fall.

Fun Fact of the day

What percentage of the world is left-handed?

Left-handedness is less common than right-handedness. Left-handed people are more skillful with their left hands when performing tasks. Studies suggest that approximately 10% of the world population is left-handed. Mixed-handedness is the change of hand preference between tasks.

