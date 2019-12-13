(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: What’s the deal with Friday the 13th anyways?

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 13

Less than two weeks until Christmas and the sound of the holidays are right around the corner in the Okanagan.

The brisk, cold weather is expected to hang around and more flurries are in store for.

Fun Fact of the day:

What makes Friday the 13th so unlucky?

The unlucky day will happen at least once a year and always when a new month starts on a Sunday and the irrational fear of the number 13 is called triskaidekaphobia.

The superstition may have rose from the story of Jesus’ last supper and crucifixion where there were 13 people at the table and the crucifixion being on a Friday.

An early recorded reference of both the day and number’s combined unluckiness occurs in an 1869 biography of Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, who died on a Friday the 13th.

“Like so many Italians, he regarded Fridays as an unlucky day and thirteen as an unlucky number, it is remarkable that on Friday 13th of November he passed away.”

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Charges have been laid and the suspects have been identified following a bizarre incident in East Kelowna at the start of the week.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Kelowna city council budgets for 11 additional cops, moves tax increase to 4.15 per cent

