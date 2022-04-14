Morning Start: Where the Easter Bunny originated and more

Good morning and happy Thursday! This is the last morning start for the week and it’s a fun one! Let’s get your day and weekend started.

Fun Fact: Here are some Easter fun facts to get your Easter weekend started!

The Easter bunny originated in Germany.

Cadbury makes more than 1.5 million creme eggs every day!

Painting eggs for Easter began in Ukraine.

Canada has the world’s largest Easter egg! It weighs 5,000 pounds and is in Vegreville, Alberta. It took 12,000 hours to make and is made of 3,500 pieces of aluminum.

The first chocolate egg was made in Bristol in 1873.

On this day

In 1828, the first Webster dictionary registers for copy-write and publication.

In 1865, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is shot by John Wilkes Booth.

In 1871, Canada sets denominations for currency.

In 1894, Thomas Edison shows the kinetoscope for the first time in public.

In 1927, the first car made by Volvo is presented in Sweden.

In 1961, the first live television broadcast in the Soviet Union.

In 1999, the most costly natural disaster in Australia occurs: $1.2 billion in damage from a hailstorm in Sydney.

In 2002, Tiger Woods wins The Masters, becoming the third player ever to win the event back-to-back times.

In 2013, Adam Scott wins his first career major, the 77th Masters, becoming the first Australian to win the event.

In 2013, Justin Trudeau is elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

In 2018, pop artist Beyonce becomes the first black woman to headline the music festival Coachella.

In 2019, Tiger Woods wins his fifth career Masters title.

In 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden decides to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

In 2021, Coinbase becomes the first cryptocurrency company to trade shares on the New York stock exchange.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is International Moment of Laughter Day, National Dolphin Day, National Gardening Day, National Look Up at the Sky Day, National Pecan Day, and National Reach as High as You Can Day.

Trending

Huge set of trending videos today with no Morning Start tomorrow…

We do have to start with a sad trending topic because this photo is truly incredible. All four of these men were alive seven months ago; now just one remains.

It’s been quite the couple of days for Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips. On Monday night, the outfielder came in to pitch and made a stellar play…

I’m gonna need a bigger heart so there’s room for all the love I have for @Brett_Phillips8! pic.twitter.com/0k0KLEaYjN — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) April 12, 2022

…and on Tuesday night, he made it a special night for an eight-year old who’s battling cancer. Phillips is her favourite player.

Chloe Grimes, an 8-year-old @raysbaseball fan who is currently battling cancer, was on the call when her favorite player, Brett Phillips, hit a homer. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5HGc8lfqSs — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 13, 2022

After that special moment and finding out she was on television when he did that, he couldn’t believe it.

"𝘾𝙝𝙡𝙤𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪'𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣!" Brett Phillips finds out about the magical moment that happened when Chloe was being interviewed while he hit a home run! @RaysBaseball #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/qyVy2ccumb — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) April 13, 2022

Continuing with the baseball theme, history was made on Tuesday night when Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to coach on the field in MLB.

.@SFGiants' Alyssa Nakken becomes the first woman to coach on the field in an MLB game, taking over as first-base coach tonight. https://t.co/BSeKcJk3bQ pic.twitter.com/UkG33bbDqk — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2022

This is just too good. Sometimes some fun has to happen when a game isn’t close in baseball and a position player is pitching. And the Oscar goes to…

the oscars were two weeks ago, travis d’arnaud!!! pic.twitter.com/45wAtzngt1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 13, 2022

Off of baseball now, is this the famous Spider-Man meme coming to real life?

Funniest thing I've seen tonight pic.twitter.com/Ou6RqM03rK — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 13, 2022

Lastly, have you ever seen a Giraffe eat?

This is how a giraffe eats grass.. pic.twitter.com/MdDitvcu3W — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 11, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Abigail Breslin (26), NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield (27), actor Adrian Brody (49), actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (45), actor Anthony Michael Hall (54), retired MLB player Pete Rose (81), UFC fighter Anderson Silva (47), actor Brad Garrett (62), MLB hall of fame pitcher Greg Maddux (56), actor Rob McElhenney (45), and Kelowna-born Canadian politician Bill Bennett (would’ve been 90).

Reminder: There will be no morning start tomorrow because of the holiday. Have a great day and enjoy your long weekend everyone!

