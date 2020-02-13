Morning Start: Who’s afraid of the number 13?

It’s the 13th of the month today and while many people consider 13 an unlucky number, for some it’s downright terrifying. Take, for example, Arnold Schoenberg.

Arnold Schoenberg was an Austrian-born composer and considered to be one of the most influential composers of the 20th century. Schoenberg also happened to suffer from triskaidekaphobia: the fear of the number 13.

Unfortunately for the great composer, his death befit in 1951 his phobia. He died at age 76 (7 + 6 = 13) on Friday the 13th.

A Port Alberni elementary school named after a controversial figure from the city’s past will be getting a new name. The education board unanimously voted to remove A.W. Neill from the school’s name due to the past MP’s “racist actions” against Japanese-Canadians.

Sidney Crosby’s golden goal recently had its 10th anniversary, which means it’s time to relive it.

On this day, 9 years ago: Sidney Crosby scores the Golden Goal pic.twitter.com/qNjCd4rqQm — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) February 28, 2019

