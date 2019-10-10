(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: who’s the smartest of the band?

Your morning start for Thursday, October 10, 2019

It’s Hug a Drummer Day today, but since we’re now at single-digit temperatures and below-zero nights, it’s a good time to hug anyone (to steal their body heat).

Fun Fact of the day:

When it comes to recognition among band members, drummers tend to get the short end of the stick. That’s why since 2013, Oct. 10 has been a day to appreciate those percussionists who keep their bands ticking.

But according to studies by research bodies including the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, drummers may actually be natural intellectuals. A study by Prof. Frederic Ullen from the Institutet tested the drumming skills of 60 people and found that those with a high general intelligence had better rhythmic accuracy. The study also found a link between good timing and the part of the brain used for problem-solving.

Take that, front men!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Case You Missed It (ICYMI):

Vernon RCMP Sgt. Rob Farrer completed a walk of more than 60 straight hours along the Okanagan Rail Trail on Tuesday, all to raise awareness for PTSD. Farrer was joined by S.M. Sebastien Lavoie for the final 100 kilometres. Watch them complete their final steps to the Venon RCMP detachment.

Video of the day:

For your video of the day, here’s a good deed done for a pedestrian in need.

READ MORE: Armstrong resident and World War II veteran nears 100th birthday

Brendan Shykora
Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Former West Kelowna football star named Canada West’s top offensive player of the week

Josiah Joseph from Peachland and Mt. Boucherie got the nod earlier this week

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Advance polls open up for Central Okanagan residents this Friday

Central Okanagan-Similkameen and Kelowna-Lake Country make up the two districts

RCMP begin search for missing Kelowna man

Stephen O’Shaughnessy was reported missing Oct. 8

Crash along Byrns Road in Kelowna leaves one in stretcher

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Byrns Road

Election 2019: Tracy Gray — Conservative Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Tracy Gray is running for the Conservative Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

EDITORIAL: Keeping our past

A policy is needed to determine which objects belong in the Summerland Museum

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Esther the Wonder Pig announced her latest purchase of a plant-based mattress by Kelowna company

Later that week, she met with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Princeton B.C. home sells for $3113

A family home in Princeton sold for less than the average price… Continue reading

