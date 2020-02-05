(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Why does oil in water produce all the colours of the rainbow?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Yet another winter storm is on the way this week.

Fun Fact of the day:

Why does oil make those beautiful rainbow patterns when mixed with water?

Most often seen in recently made puddles on the sides of roads, the oil refracts light much the same way a rainbow does. Simply put, the thin layer of oil floating on top of the water refracts the light which then bounces back up off the water underneath, splitting the light rays creating a pool of rainbow colours.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Yesterday the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the legal challenge to Ottawa’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion for a second time.

Video of the day:

Check out this incredibly satisfying pendulum painting!

Also read: Man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting to stand trial by judge alone

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan and Similkameen

The South Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm today

33-storey waterfront hotel in Kelowna gets second chance

Council granted another development permit to WestCorp after the first one neared expiration

VIDEO: Climate protesters stage peaceful protest during Kelowna council meeting

‘Tell the truth, declare a climate emergency now!” read the signs of the protesters

Arkells ask fans to ‘do the right thing’ and support local journalism

The Arkells will headline Big White’s AltiMusic Festival in April

Westbank First Nation opens renovated heritage museum at new location

The new Sncəwips Heritage Museum is three times larger than its predecessor

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm

No estimated opening time, next update from Drive BC just after midnight Feb. 5.

Rask makes 25 saves as Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

Markstrom has 38 stops in losing effort for Vancouver

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Vernon school district responds to coronavirus fears

Misinformation circulating on social media prompts reminder

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Highway 1 closed near Sicamous due to vehicle incident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

