Morning Start: Why is it so dangerous to wake a sleepwalker?

As the month of May is winding down, Kelowna is heating up.

Fun Fact of the day: Why is it dangerous to wake a sleepwalker?

It is a myth that it is dangerous to wake up a sleepwalker because it may cause them a heart attack, shock, brain damage, or something else. It is not a myth that it is dangerous to wake up a sleepwalker because of the possible injury the sleepwalker may inflict upon themselves or the person waking them up.

In case you missed it:

Kelowna’s main drag is officially set to close, to vehicles, for most of the summer.

In an effort to assist downtown businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is making Bernard Avenue a pedestrian-only thoroughfare, allowing restaurants and businesses to expand operations into parking spaces and streets.

Bernard will close to vehicle traffic from St. Paul Street to the Sails statue, including a portion of Abbott Street towards Lawrence Avenue. The intersections at cross streets would remain open to through traffic. The closure would begin June 29 and last through Sept. 8.

Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicles this summer https://t.co/eVus8f3fev — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) May 25, 2020

Video of the day:

Can money buy happiness?

Drake’s new pool at his Toronto mansion is HUGE 😳 pic.twitter.com/IKV2xNxq4j — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) May 24, 2020

