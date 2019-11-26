Morning Start: Will the earth survive when the sun becomes a red giant?

Expect a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the week.

Fun Fact of the day:

In about 5 billion years, the sun will deplete its supply of hydrogen and helium, turning into a red giant star, consuming Mercury and Venus and maybe even Earth.

What are your favorite facts about outer space? pic.twitter.com/KrxieY4PoX — UberFacts (@UberFacts) November 25, 2019

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

While a trip to the red planet may still be years away, a team of Canadian researchers, including a scientist from UBCO, are headed to a simulated Mars habitat on Hawaii’s Mauna Loa at the end of November. Read the story here.

Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’ https://t.co/aPZfmqYrB3 — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) November 26, 2019

Video of the day:

This day in 1917 the NHL was founded.

THIS DATE IN 1917: The NHL was founded following three days of meetings involving owners from the National Hockey Association. Frank Calder was elected president of the NHL, which scheduled the League’s first games for Dec. 19, 1917. More TDIH: https://t.co/MgrM5iyLgL pic.twitter.com/0ztpxoXN6e — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 26, 2019

ALSO READ: Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg