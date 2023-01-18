Morning Start: Winnie the Pooh

Your morning start for Wednesday, Jan. 18

Good morning Okanagan! It’s time to get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Today is National Winnie The Pooh Day because it is author A.A. Milne’s birthday. Milne got the bear’s name from his son Christopher (who Christopher Robin is based on) because they were at the London Zoo and saw a black bear named ‘Winnie’ after Winnipeg.

On this day

In 1958, Willie O’Ree makes his NHL debut, becoming the first African-American player in the league’s history.

In 1976, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl X.

In 1980, Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ becomes the number one album in the world.

In 1993, Martin Luther King Jr. Day occurs in all 50 states for the first time.

In 2022, on the 64th anniversary of Willie O’Ree becomes the first African-American player in the league’s history, the Boston Bruins retire his number 22.

National holidays

Today is National Gourmet Coffee Day, National Winnie The Pooh Day, National Thesaurus Day, and Museum Selfie Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with wrestler and actor Dave Bautista (54), actor Kevin Costner (68), actor Jason Segel (43), rapper Estelle (43), and retired NHL player Mark Messier (62).

Have a great Wednesday everyone!!

