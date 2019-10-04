(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: World Teachers’ Day, Sputnik 1 and Okanagan fall weather

Your morning start for Friday, October 4

The weekend is about to start across the Okanagan and it seems fall’s colder and wetter weather is here to stay.

It’s World Teachers’ Day on Oct. 5, making Friday a good day to commemorate the Status of Teachers, the international standard for the teaching profession, their rights and status.

Fun fact of the day:

On this day in 1957, the Soviet spacecraft Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite to ever obit earth, was launched into space from the the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

It completed 1440 orbits of the earth, travelling a distance of about 70 million kilometres.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The local parties in the upcoming election are turning up the heat on their competition. The NDP took aim at two Okanagan Green Party candidates for their views on social issues earlier this week. Read more of the story here.

Video of the day:

It feels like this emu is all of us when the weekend finally hits!

READ MORE: Biggest game of the season awaits Okanagan Sun this weekend

READ MORE: Central Okanagan students set to participate in drug prevention program

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Just Posted

‘This has destroyed our neighbourhood’ Rutland resident says Heath House is blight on community

Residents in Rutland have seen a spike in crime since the Heath House opened in January

High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the move

Kelowna Secondary, Mt. Boucherie and George Elliot remain in top 5

Biggest game of the season awaits Okanagan Sun this weekend

The Okanagan Sun will play their most critical game of the season… Continue reading

Central Okanagan students set to participate in drug prevention program

Approximately 1750 Central Okanagan students are expected to participate early next year

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Morning Start: World Teachers’ Day, Sputnik 1 and Okanagan fall weather

Your morning start for Friday, October 4

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are scheduled to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 7

Vernon sisters turn t-shirts into reusable bags with help from CMHA

Recycled T-shirts refitted into reusable bags

Vernon firefighter’s job safe after city loses appeal

Labour relations board rules in favour of firefighters union, says city did not prove its case

RDOS to examine housing needs

Rural Housing Needs Report will provide comprehensive study of South Okanagan and Similkameen

Most Read