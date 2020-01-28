Morning Start: Wuhan coronavirus vs. SARS

As of Monday, health officials have confirmed the first positive Wuhan coronavirus in Toronto, Canada. However, the risk of infection remains low for Canadians according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Fun Fact of the day: SARS vs. Coronavirus

Do you remember the SARS break out back in 2002?

This graphic compares the 2019 novel coronavirus and SARS, which both originated in China pic.twitter.com/TE59mTmRYU — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 27, 2020

SARS is an acute viral respiratory illness brought on by a coronavirus. The symptoms of the SARS virus include fever, cough, severe headache, dizziness, and other flu-like complaints.

Just like the Coronavirus, the illness presented as atypical pneumonia that does not respond to standard treatments. There were 8,098 confirmed cases of SARS from November 2002 to July 2003, with 774 deaths. The deadly SARS epidemic killed 44 people in Canada.

