(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Your eyes have a resolution of 576 megapixels

Your morning start for Friday, August 28, 2020

Good morning, we have another sunny day lined up with temperatures approaching 30 C, and things should cool off a bit over the weekend. Happy Friday!

Fun Fact of the day: The human eye has a resolution of 576 megapixels

You may think your iPhone’s camera is pretty slick. But, in at least one sense, it can’t compete with the hardware between your ears.

According to scientist and space photographer Dr. Roger Clark, the human eye has a resolution of 576 megapixels. That’s a lot considering the camera in your phone has between eight and 12 megapixels.

That said, there’s no good way to compare our eyes to camera lenses. As Clark explains, “the eye is not a single frame snapshot camera. It is more of a video stream.” Our eyes also move about gathering information, and allowing our brains to form them into a complete picture. In this way, the brain “assembles a higher resolution image than possible with the number of photoreceptors in the retina.” Still, Clark’s calculations illustrate just how powerful the total sum of our visual systems are.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The National Hockey League suspended all playoff games scheduled yesterday (Aug. 27) and today (Aug. 28).

In a joint statement released Thursday afternoon, the league and the players association said they “recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice.”

The move follows the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday, an incident that kicked off a new surge of Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S. The demonstrations come during a year that has seen ongoing protests since the end of May.

Video of the day:

“What’s up” with this guy?

If you didn’t know ravens could talk like parrots when in captivity, Julian will set you straight!

READ MORE: Comedic criminals caught on camera in Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Environment Canada weather

Most Read