Morning Start: Don’t bite down

Your morning start for Monday, Feb. 6

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: Humans don’t bite down. The bottom jaw moves but the top doesn’t, so human bite up, not down. Next time you go to the dentist and they ask you to bite down, you can correct them.

On this day

In 1935, board game ‘Monopoly’ is sold for the first time.

In 1968, the 10th Winter Olympic games begin.

In 1990, Brett Hall scores his 50th goal of the NHL season, becoming the first son of a former NHLer who also scored 50 goals in a season.

In 1993, tennis player Arthur Ashe dies at 49.

In 2005, the New England Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

In 2011, the Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

In 2014, Jay Leno’s run hosting ‘The Tonight Show’ ends.

National holidays

Today is National Frozen Yogurt Day, National Chopsticks Day, National Valentine Shopping Reminder Day, National Sickie Day, National Lame Duck Day, and Pay a Compliment Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

“Enjoy a vibe and have a couple of beers”: Lake Country Brewing is open for business. Learn more here.

Penticton wants province to match municipal funding efforts for affordable housing. Learn more here.

North Okanagan-Shuswap school district to receive supports for mental health, substance use. Learn more here.

Trending

How about this two-year old knocking down a 30-foot putt!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Bob Marley (would’ve been 78), MLB Hall of Famer Babe Ruth, singer Axl Rose (61), singer Rick Astley (57), and actor Rip Torn (would’ve been 92).

Have a great week everyone!

Kevin, Penticton’s most famous Canada goose, returns as Groundhog Day ambassador

