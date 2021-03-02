Near-miss on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Woman warns other drivers after almost colliding with a truck on Highway 97

A Kelowna woman is warning others to drive with caution and stay calm on the roads after a near miss on Highway 97.

Deanna Hyland was driving along Highway 97 on Monday (March 1) morning when a black car began speeding up beside her in the right lane before veering into the left lane ahead of Hyland.

The car then cuts in front of a truck in the left lane, which Hyland is travelling in.

The truck slams on the breaks and collides with the highway median.

Luckily, Hyland stops her vehicle in time, avoiding crashing with the truck.

“I know we can feel a varying degree of emotions when behind the wheel of our vehicles, but please, if you are angry with another driver, try to regulate your emotions enough to NOT behave this way! (sic),” she wrote on Facebook.

It’s unclear if RCMP is investigating.

READ MORE: Suspicious fire closes Lake Country bank

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crash