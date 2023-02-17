adfadsfdsf

Nominate an A-List Kelowna business and win a wine tour

Each vote counts as an entry for grand prize

Would you like to give some kudos to a deserving Kelowna business, location, or person?

Now is your chance to do so through The Central Okanagan A-List contest, brought to you by Capital News.

Nominations are now open across ten different categories covering all things Central Okanagan. Have a favourite place to listen to live music? How about a favourite event around town, or a go-to nightclub? Go vote in the Arts & Entertainment category.

Did you recently have a positive experience with a car purchase or repair? Check out the Automotive category.

Where do you walk your dog? Vote or nominate a local spot in the Leisure category.

Other categories include everything from Food & Drink, to Health & Fitness, Shopping, Tourism, and more.

Each vote cast will count as one entry towards a chance to win a wine tour for six across four different wineries with your choice of West Kelowna East Kelowna or Lake Country, valued at $1,344.

Each person can vote once per hour in each category at www.kelownacapnews.com/contests/. Voting will remain open until Wednesday, Mar. 29 at midnight.

