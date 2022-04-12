The aurora borealis lit up the skies over Vernon Sunday, April 10, as seen from the Kalamalka Lakeview Drive Lookout. (Kevin Zaw Photography)

Northern Lights dance over Vernon

Photographer’s patience pays off

Patience paid off for photographer Kevin Zaw.

The Vernon resident set out to capture a potential showing of the aurora borealis (or Northern Lights) display Sunday, April 10 late at night.

“My friend from Kelowna texted me saying they were watching the aurora lights happening in the sky and they could see it all the way from Kelowna, so I left home right away and went to the lookout here,” said Zaw.

“I got to the Kal Drive Lookout earlier around 11:30 p.m. but it was way too cloudy,” he said. “I knew the aurora lights are behind it because it was so strong. I could see a small glimpse of it in between clouds. So I waited around for an hour hoping the clouds would break away and they finally started clearing up slowly for the lights to reveal behind them.”

Zaw ended up capturing the light display around 12:30/1 a.m., with his iPhone camera. It’s the second time he’s caught the spectacle on camera, after seeing them in October 2021.

There are free aurora forecast apps that can be downloaded to determine when and where the Northern Lights can be seen from.

READ MORE: Okanagan residents capture Northern Lights spectacle

READ MORE: Referendum on track for new $121M Vernon rec centre

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Northern lightsPhotography

 

The aurora borealis lit up the skies over Vernon Sunday, April 10, as seen from the Kalamalka Lakeview Drive Lookout. (Kevin Zaw Photography)

Previous story
Morning Start: How the 1-800 hotline for WWII veterans started

Just Posted

(Photo - Steve Dunsmoor)
Kelowna Rockets’ Colton Dach named Player of the Week

Carr’s Landing Station 81 outfitting its new bush truck April 11, 2022 (District of Lake Country/Facebook)
Carr’s Landing Station 81 gets new bush truck just ahead of fire season

Naxolone, used to reverse opioid overdoses, is part of Interior Health’s addiction services in harm reduction. IH just announced new outpatient withdrawal services in Penticton, Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon. (File photo)
New outpatient withdrawal services coming to Penticton, Kamloops, Vernon and Kelowna

An RCMP officer keeps an eye on residents as they pack up their items after spending the night at a new homeless camp set up near the Kelowna Curling Club in November 2019. (Jen Zielinski - Capital News)
Grant application for Kelowna’s outdoor sheltering program